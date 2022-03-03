Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Lifted to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$5.65 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$493.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.61. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.94.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

