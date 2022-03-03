Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.
NYSE PLYM traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. 417,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $984.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 32,031 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
