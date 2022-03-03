Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. 417,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $984.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 32,031 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

