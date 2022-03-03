PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

PNM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 81,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

