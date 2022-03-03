Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 345.2% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.
Points International stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,282. The firm has a market cap of $265.99 million, a P/E ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. Points International has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.03.
About Points International (Get Rating)
Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Points International (PCOM)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.