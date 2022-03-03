Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:PLM opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Polymet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $264.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Polymet Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polymet Mining (PLM)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.