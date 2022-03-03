Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Portillos.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of PTLO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,868. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63. Portillos has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

