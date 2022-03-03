POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Up 127.6% in February

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, an increase of 127.6% from the January 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PKX traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.11. 14,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,129. POSCO has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

