PotCoin Trading Up 8.1% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $69.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.79 or 0.06683815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00261076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00735977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00070094 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00409012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00303879 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,414,064 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

