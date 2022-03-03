PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. PRA Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49. PRA Group has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $51.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PRA Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

