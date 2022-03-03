Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Brian James Gibson Sells 1,600 Shares

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,554.50.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$74.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.66. The stock has a market cap of C$994.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.61. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$24.71 and a 52-week high of C$75.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.27.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

