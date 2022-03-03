Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,917,000 after buying an additional 105,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,825. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.