Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-2.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.390-$2.590 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of PRIM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 28,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,241. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

