Private Trust Co. NA Sells 320 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 64,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

