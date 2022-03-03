Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.
Shares of Progyny stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,655. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,406 shares of company stock worth $19,355,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
