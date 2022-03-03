Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,655. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,406 shares of company stock worth $19,355,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

