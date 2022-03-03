ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,437,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,663 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for 2.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $96,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,073 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMDV traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 93,477 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

