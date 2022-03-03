ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,061,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 7,912,145 shares.The stock last traded at $64.70 and had previously closed at $68.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,814,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

