ProTek Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRPM) Short Interest Down 97.9% in February

ProTek Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRPM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,176,100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 148,283,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,748,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PRPM traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,552,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,502,613. ProTek Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

ProTek Capital Company Profile

ProTek Capital, Inc engages on investing and acquiring software companies that are privately held or traded on the public markets. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

