ProTek Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRPM) Short Interest Down 97.9% in February

ProTek Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRPM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,176,100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 148,283,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,748,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PRPM traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,552,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,502,613. ProTek Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
ProTek Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProTek Capital (PRPM)
