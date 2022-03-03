Public Mint (MINT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.03 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $27,569.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,698,396 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

