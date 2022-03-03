PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PubMatic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.76. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $66.87.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,610 shares of company stock worth $4,188,559. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 249,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PubMatic by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.