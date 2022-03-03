Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for International Game Technology PLC Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for International Game Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Truist Financial also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

IGT stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,413,000 after buying an additional 955,108 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after buying an additional 356,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after buying an additional 2,639,187 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,074,000 after buying an additional 828,482 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after buying an additional 1,589,548 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

