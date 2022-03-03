Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issued By B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $684.70 million, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after acquiring an additional 206,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,329,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,419,000 after acquiring an additional 86,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

