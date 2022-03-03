Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Trex Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. Trex has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.63. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trex by 54.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trex by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Trex by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

