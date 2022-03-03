Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Churchill Downs Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $243.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.64. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 204.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after buying an additional 121,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $26,812,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

