Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

URBN stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,052,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,796,000 after buying an additional 354,039 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,587,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,678,000 after buying an additional 162,652 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after acquiring an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,719,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,219 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

