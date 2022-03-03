Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for ModivCare Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ModivCare in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get ModivCare alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.36. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -228.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 47,803.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after acquiring an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after acquiring an additional 200,617 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,487,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.