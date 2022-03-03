Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Paya Holdings Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Paya in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Paya has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paya by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paya by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,449,000 after buying an additional 772,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 695,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Paya by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 700,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,909,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

