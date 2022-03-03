Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Increased by B. Riley

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Globalstar in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Globalstar alerts:

GSAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,373,000. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $10,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,961,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,518 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.