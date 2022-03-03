Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Insulet Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $270.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.13. Insulet has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.00 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,619,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

