Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Insulet Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ PODD opened at $270.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.13. Insulet has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.00 and a beta of 0.70.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,619,000.
About Insulet (Get Rating)
Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.
