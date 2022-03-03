QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $28,762.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00105502 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

