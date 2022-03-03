RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 1,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RadNet by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after buying an additional 118,493 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 8.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

