Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.13

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 22244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Randstad from €59.00 ($66.29) to €60.00 ($67.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Randstad from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.00 ($77.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

