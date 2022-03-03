Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Holdings Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ranpak by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ranpak by 111.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 358,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ranpak by 33.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after acquiring an additional 544,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ranpak by 3,892.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ranpak by 10.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Shares of PACK opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.96 and a beta of 1.25. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

PACK has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ranpak has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Ranpak (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.