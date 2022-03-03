Raydium (RAY) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00006279 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $235.29 million and $30.93 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.55 or 0.06676262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.48 or 1.00175195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,195,554 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

