Raymond James Analysts Give Northland Power (TSE:NPI) a C$50.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.71.

NPI opened at C$41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 234.99%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

