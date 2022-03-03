Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnWave in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.71 million.

Shares of EnWave stock opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. EnWave has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$101.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

