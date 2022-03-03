RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.53

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $7.19. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 28,680 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.68.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
