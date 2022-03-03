RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.53

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $7.19. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 28,680 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RCM Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RCM Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RCM Technologies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RCM Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in RCM Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.