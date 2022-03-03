Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $17.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 756,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. Ready Capital has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

