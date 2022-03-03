Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will post $550.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.45 million. Redfin reported sales of $268.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Redfin stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. Redfin has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $77.94.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,409. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after buying an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after buying an additional 481,277 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.