Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 331,746 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 331,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKC. VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of TKC opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

