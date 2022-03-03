Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.51% of Affinity Bancshares worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard G. Roberts purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

AFBI stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $107.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

