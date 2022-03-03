ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 7.3%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 7,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 893,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

RNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

