ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 7.3%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 7,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 893,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
RNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
