ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

RNW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

RNW stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.