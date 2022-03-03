ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “
RNW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.