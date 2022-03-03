Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Repay stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Repay has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 25.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 80,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repay by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

