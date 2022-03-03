Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Repay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 37,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. Repay has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Repay alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after acquiring an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Repay by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Repay by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.