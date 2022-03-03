Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $16.18. Repay shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 7,482 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Repay alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.