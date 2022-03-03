Research Analysts Set Expectations for XPEL, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPEL in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL stock opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,273,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,400 shares of company stock worth $17,738,222 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 502,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,810,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 195,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

