ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in ResMed by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ResMed by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,798,238 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,888. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

