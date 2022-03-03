Resource Planning Group Buys 1,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.8% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.81. 1,554,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,607,049. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02.

