Resource Planning Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resource Planning Group reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.93. 3,806,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,592,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

