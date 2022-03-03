Resource Planning Group Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Resource Planning Group lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 211,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,436. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.